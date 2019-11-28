Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Trending in right direction

Lundqvist allowed stopped 41 of 43 shots in a 3-2 victory against the Hurricanes on Wednesday.

"King Lundqvist" turned aside 30 of 31 shots at even strength, holding off a Carolina comeback after the Rangers jumped up 3-0 in the first period. It hasn't been a great start to the season for Lundqvist, but he is 3-1-0 with a .936 save percentage and 2.25 GAA in his last four games. Overall, he is 7-5-1 with a .914 save percentage and 3.17 GAA in 15 games this season.