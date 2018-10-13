Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Turns aside 25 shots in loss to Oilers

Lundqvist stopped 25 of 27 shots in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Oilers.

The Rangers' sluggish offense spoiled another good outing for the 36-year-old netminder, who's now 1-3 despite allowing only eight goals in his four starts with a .938 save percentage. Lundqvist has seen his numbers steadily decline since 2014-15, but the early returns on this season suggest he has plenty left in the tank.