Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Turns aside 31 of 33 shots in win

Lundqvist made 31 saves against 33 shots in a 4-2 win Wednesday against Boston.

While it wasn't standing on his head by any means, it was a nice step forward for him. He needs to show this form more often to get New York going.

