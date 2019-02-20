Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Turns aside 43 in win
Lundqvist stopped 43 of 44 shots in Tuesday's road win over the Hurricanes.
The King has been quite inconsistent lately, and he watched Alexandar Georgiev start the last two games. However, he bounced back to secure his 17th win by recording his highest save total of the season. Since Lundqvist still doesn't have a shutout, this outing is a contender for his best display of the campaign.
