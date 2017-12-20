Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Turns away 39 for third straight win

Lundqvist saved 39 of 40 shots during Tuesday's 4-1 win over Anaheim.

This was the veteran's third consecutive win and the victory improves him to 15-4-0 dating back to Oct. 31. Lundqvist's hot stretch has him sporting a rock-solid .920 save percentage and 2.59 GAA, so with his underwhelming start in the rearview mirror, he's played his way into matchup-proof status until proven otherwise.