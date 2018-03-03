Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Turns away 50 in 3-1 win

Lundqvist saved 50 of 51 shots during Friday's 3-1 win over Calgary.

This was a throwback showing from the veteran, and it's particularly encouraging after he allowed five goals to Vancouver on Wednesday. Lundqvist sports a respectable 25-21-5 record, .916 save percentage and 2.89 GAA for the campaign, and while those numbers don't jump off the page, there hasn't been a lot of help in front of Lundqvist this season. The Rangers have surrendered the most high-danger scoring chances per 60 minutes (13.15) in the league. He's making the best of a bad situation.