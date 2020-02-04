Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Turns in ugly effort versus Stars

Lundqvist was pulled after two periods after allowing four goals on 15 shots during a 5-3 loss to Dallas on Monday.

Lundqvist wasn't nearly as sharp in this game as he was in his last start, a 1-0 shutout victory over the Red Wings. Besides a pair of shutouts in his last five starts, the veteran has given up a combined 13 goals in the three other appearances and now holds a 10-11-3 record across 27 appearances in 2019-20.