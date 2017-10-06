Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Victim of avalanche in season opener
Lundqvist allowed three goals on 25 shots in Thursday's season-opening loss to the Avalanche.
It wasn't the best start to the season for the King, who posted a career-worst .910 save percentage and 2.74 GAA in 2016-17. While the game-winning slapshot from Tyson Barrie in the second period was stoppable, it's only the first game of the season, so there's no need to overreact. Lundqvist may be aging and trending downwards, but it says something about the team's trust in him when you realize this is the 12th consecutive opener he has started. Lundqvist still managed to hit 30 wins last season and should post some healthy numbers in that department this time around.
More News
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Protecting cage for home opener•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Expected to play full 60 minutes•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Puts knee injury behind him•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Played through knee pain en route to gold•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Comes away with gold at Worlds•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Joining Sweden for Worlds•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...