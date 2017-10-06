Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Victim of avalanche in season opener

Lundqvist allowed three goals on 25 shots in Thursday's season-opening loss to the Avalanche.

It wasn't the best start to the season for the King, who posted a career-worst .910 save percentage and 2.74 GAA in 2016-17. While the game-winning slapshot from Tyson Barrie in the second period was stoppable, it's only the first game of the season, so there's no need to overreact. Lundqvist may be aging and trending downwards, but it says something about the team's trust in him when you realize this is the 12th consecutive opener he has started. Lundqvist still managed to hit 30 wins last season and should post some healthy numbers in that department this time around.