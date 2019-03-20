Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Waylaid by Wings

Lundqvist turned aside 27 of 29 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Detroit's final goal was scored into an empty net. Lundqvist has now lost three straight starts in his quest for career win No. 450, and he's struggled to a 1-5-2 record, 3.11 GAA and .909 save percentage over his last eight outings.

