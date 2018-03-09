Play

Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Will face Tampa Bay

Lundqvist will tend the goal on the road against the Lightning on Thursday.

Though Lundqvist has looked better in his last two starts, over his last 16 games he has a 3.84 GAA and an .896 save percentage. That's concerning enough as is, but the Swede also will be on the road against a Lightning team that has scored a league-high 3.58 goals per game. It could be a long night for Lundqvist, but a good one for Tampa Bay.

