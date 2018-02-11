Play

Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Will start against Jets

Lundqvist will get the nod on the road against the Jets on Sunday.

Considering Ondrej Pavelec is going to be out 2-3 weeks with a sprained MCL, this isn't the least bit surprising. Lundqvist has a 3.24 GAA since the beginning of 2018, and this game isn't going to make things any easier. The Jets have managed 3.20 goals per contest.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories