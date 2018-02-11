Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Will start against Jets

Lundqvist will get the nod on the road against the Jets on Sunday.

Considering Ondrej Pavelec is going to be out 2-3 weeks with a sprained MCL, this isn't the least bit surprising. Lundqvist has a 3.24 GAA since the beginning of 2018, and this game isn't going to make things any easier. The Jets have managed 3.20 goals per contest.