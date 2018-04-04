Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Will start final game of campaign

Lundqvist will guard the cage in Saturday's season finale against the Flyers.

Lundqvist wasn't great in his last start Tuesday against the Devils, surrendering five goals on 44 shots en route to a 5-2 defeat. The Swedish netminder will look to bounce back and end his disappointing season on a high note in a road matchup with an Islanders club that's averaging 3.43 goals per game at home this campaign, seventh in the NHL.