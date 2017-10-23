Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Will start Monday
Lundqvist led the team onto the ice and will patrol the crease for Monday's matchup against San Jose.
Lundqvist has had a rough opening to the 2017-18 season so far, sporting a 3.00 GAA and a .907 save percentage through eight games, but will make his fourth straight start for the Rangers. However his last start against Nashville was one of his best all year thus far, as the 35-year-old only allowed two goals on 25 shots while securing his second win of the season. It'll be a tough task to carry over his momentum against a strong San Jose squad who's scored 11 goals in their last three games, but Lundqvist will have the Garden behind him as he attempts to quiet Brent Burns and company.
