Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Win slips through fingers
Lundqvist stopped 26 of 30 shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings.
The two clubs traded goals through the first 50 minutes with the Rangers holding the advantage, and Lundqvist looked like he was headed for his 17th win of the season until Adrian Kempe knotted the score at 3-3 with only one minute left in regulation, setting the stage for Tyler Toffoli's winner just 25 seconds into OT. The veteran netminder continues to have trouble stringing together any sustained success -- Lundqvist is now 4-5-0 through nine starts in 2019 with a rough 3.86 GAA and .865 save percentage.
More News
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Gets starting nod Monday•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Breaks four-game winning streak•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Tending net Saturday•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Pushes win streak to four•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Between pipes against Devils•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Wins All-Star event•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...