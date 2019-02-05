Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Win slips through fingers

Lundqvist stopped 26 of 30 shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings.

The two clubs traded goals through the first 50 minutes with the Rangers holding the advantage, and Lundqvist looked like he was headed for his 17th win of the season until Adrian Kempe knotted the score at 3-3 with only one minute left in regulation, setting the stage for Tyler Toffoli's winner just 25 seconds into OT. The veteran netminder continues to have trouble stringing together any sustained success -- Lundqvist is now 4-5-0 through nine starts in 2019 with a rough 3.86 GAA and .865 save percentage.