Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Wins All-Star event
Lundqvist won the save streak competition as part of Friday's All-Star Skills series in San Jose, setting aside 12 in a row, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
The competitor coming closest to Hank's streak was Andrei Vasilevski, with Tampa Bay's go-to netminder kicking back eight in a row. After the event, Lundqvist humbly suggested to NBC's Pierre McGuire that "luck" was the reason he won. The Rangers' living legend has a 15-12-7 record, 3.01 GAA and .908 save percentage through 35 games this season. Those numbers leave a lot to be desired, but he's a five-time NHL All-Star and one of the most revered netminders in NHL history.
