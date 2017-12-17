Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Wins in overtime
Lundqvist delivered a strong, 33-save overtime victory over the Bruins on Saturday. The Rangers won 3-2.
The King may be getting long in the tooth, but he is starting to look a little like he's sipping from the fountain of youth. Keeper leaguers should look to leveraging his solid play of late into a trade before those grey hairs get the best of him.
