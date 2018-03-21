Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Won't dress Thursday
Lundqvist (back) won't be in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Flyers, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.
Lundqvist was a little shaken up when two players collided with him late in the third period of Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Blue Jackets, but he was able to collect himself and finish the game. Nonetheless, with the Rangers all but eliminated from playoff contention, there's no reason for coach Alain Vigneault to have a banged-up Lundqvist dress for Thursday's clash with Philadelphia. With Hank unavailable, Alexandar Georgiev will get the start against the Flyers, with Ondrej Pavelec (knee) slotting in as his backup.
