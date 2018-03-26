Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Won't play Monday
Lundqvist (back) won't dress for Monday's game against the Capitals, but he'll practice Tuesday and will likely return to action Wednesday against Washington.
With Lundqvist unavailable, Alexandar Georgiev will get the start in goal Monday, but Hank appears to be on track to make his return to action Wednesday for the second half of a home-and-home set with the Capitals. However, Lundqvist's status for that contest likely won't be confirmed until the Rangers' training staff is able to reevaluate him following Tuesday's practice.
