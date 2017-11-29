Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Yanked from goal

Lundqvist was pulled in the first period of Tuesday's matchup with the Panthers after giving up three goals on just six shots.

Prior to Tuesday's debacle, Lundqvist had been absolutely dominant of late, as he posted a 10-2-0 record with a 2.28 GAA and .930 save percentage following a two-game stint on the bench. Unfortunately for fantasy owners, starting in 13 straight contests finally caught up with King Henrik, who never looked settled between the pipes. Backup Ondrej Pavelec nearly lead the Rangers to a come from behind victory, before ultimately giving up the game-winning goal and getting saddled with what should've been Lundqvist's loss.