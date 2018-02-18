Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Yields five goals during loss
Lundqvist allowed five goals on 27 shots before exiting during the third period of a 6-3 loss to the Senators on Saturday.
Things have sunk pretty far for Lundqvist, but he is hardly to blame. The team around him as slowly deteriorated over the last few years, and it's come to a point this season. Unfortunately, that's reflected in the 35-year-old's stats. Lundqvist has a 2.80 GAA and .917 save percentage with 20 losses versus 23 victories. With this current version of the Rangers, Lundqvist's days as an elite fantasy option are finished.
