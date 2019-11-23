Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Yields four in road loss
Lundqvist stopped 35 of 39 shots in a 4-1 loss to Ottawa on Friday.
The 37-year-old has just one win in his last five starts and hasn't been able to string together a series of strong performances yet this season. He's won back-to-back starts only once this season and will take a 3.37 GAA and .909 save percentage into Saturday's game at Montreal.
