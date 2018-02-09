Rangers' Hubert Labrie: Traded to Rangers
Labrie was dealt along with John Albert to the Rangers in exchange for Adam Chapie and Joe Whitney.
Labrie has never played at the NHL level and, at age 26, owns just seven points (one goal, six assists) and a minus-7 rating over 35 games at the AHL level this season. John Albert was likely the bigger get here in the deal for the Rangers, though perhaps a change of scenery will spark something for Labrie.
