Ollas signed an entry-level deal with the Rangers on Friday, Mike McMahon reports.

Ollas was drafted in the seventh round -- 197th overall -- in 2020. The Swedish netminder has spent the last three seasons playing for Merrimack College at the NCAA level. He was 7-12-0 with a 2.84 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 22 appearances in 2023-24. Ollas will report to AHL Hartford.