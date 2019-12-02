Rangers' Hunter Skinner: Excellent start to junior career

Skinner picked up a pair of assists in OHL London's 6-5 overtime victory over Sault Ste. Marie on Sunday.

The Rangers were widely ridiculed by the scouting community for spending a fourth-round selection (112th overall) on Skinner this past June, but the Michigan native has been nothing short of fantastic in his first OHL campaign. Skinner has posted 22 points in his first 24 games for the Knights. He is also rocking a plus-17 rating. Skinner's 19 helpers place him in a tie for sixth among all OHL defenders. He's another prospect to keep an eye on in an exceptionally deep New York system.