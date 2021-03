Skinner signed an entry-level contract with the Rangers on Monday.

Skinner played with the London Knights of the OHL last season, producing 32 points through 62 games. With the OHL season on indefinite pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Skinner joined ECHL Utah to start the 2020-21 campaign. The 19-year-old blueliner has been impressive with 17 points through 26 games, and he was rewarded with an entry-level deal that will allow him to play with AHL Hartford (the Rangers' affiliate).