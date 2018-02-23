Rangers' Igor Rykov: Acquired by Rangers
Rykov was traded to the Rangers along with a second-round draft pick Thursday, with the Devils receiving Michael Grabner in return, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.
Rykov was New Jersey's 2016 fifth-round draft selection, having gone 132nd overall. The 20-year-old has compiled two goals, 12 assists and a plus-13 rating for SKA St. Petersburg of the KHL this season. He's known as a feisty defenseman who packs a hard shot -- someone that can get the job done on both ends of the ice. With further consideration to the second-round draft pick, this is a nice return for a Rangers team that plans on being a big seller ahead of Monday's trade deadline.
