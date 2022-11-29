Shesterkin stopped 33 of 37 shots in Monday's 5-3 loss to New Jersey.

Shesterkin was staked to an early 2-0 lead but would allow four unanswered goals before the end of the second period en route to a 5-3 loss. The 26-year-old netminder has lost his last two outings, allowing four goals in each. Shesterkin is now 10-4-3 on the season with a .913 save percentage. He'll look to bounce back Wednesday against the Senators.