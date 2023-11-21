Shesterkin allowed four goals on 34 shots in Monday's 6-3 road loss against the Stars.

Shesterkin was staked to a 2-0 lead early in the second period, and the game was tied 2-2 until Mason Marchment struck with a power-play goal at 7:06 of the third period, and the Stars never looked back. He has allowed seven goals on 67 shots in two starts since returning from a 16-day absence due to a lower-body injury. The Rangers' road trip continues Wednesday in Pittsburgh.