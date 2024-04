Shesterkin allowed a single goal on 21 Washington shots during Sunday's 4-1 Game 1 win.

The former Vezina-winner allowed just two goals on the last 61 shots he faced during the regular season. Shesterkin brought that energy to Game 1, posting a .952 save percentage. While the Rangers haven't made it to the Cup finals with Shesterkin in net, he's been a strong playoff performer with a .929 save percentage and 14 wins through 29 career games.