Shesterkin saved 26 of 29 shots in a 6-3 win over Seattle on Friday.

Shesterkin allowed a goal in the second period and another two markers in the third, but the Rangers provided him with ample offensive support to secure the victory. He has a 23-8-7 record, 2.48 GAA and .916 save percentage in 38 contests this season. Shesterkin has surrendered at least three goals in four of his last five outings.