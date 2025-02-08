Shesterkin (upper body) stopped 23 of 26 shots in Friday's 3-2 home loss to the Penguins.

All three goals Shesterkin conceded came in the second period. The 29-year-old goaltender has an 18-19-2 record with a .906 save percentage and a 2.87 GAA but has run into trouble with a 1-4-0 record in his last five appearances. As the Rangers push toward a playoff spot, the team's top goaltender should continue to see plenty of starts, assuming he recovers from an upper-body injury that will sideline him through the 4 Nations Face-Off break.