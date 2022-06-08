Shesterkin stopped 27 of 30 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Lightning.

Shesterkin was solid but the Rangers' offense struggled as they fell to Tampa Bay in Game 4. The 26-year-old goaltender is now 10-7 in the playoffs with a .929 save percentage. Shesterkin will be back in net Thursday as the Rangers return home for Game 5 with the series tied 2-2.