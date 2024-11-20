Shesterkin allowed three goals on 24 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Canucks.

Shesterkin gave up two goals in the first period and another in the second, but he shut the door in the third to get his fourth win in his last six outings. It wasn't a particularly strong start -- Shesterkin has given up three or more goals in four of his last seven appearances. He's now 8-4-1 with a 2.80 GAA and a .911 save percentage through 13 starts this season. Shesterkin's uneven performances could allow for a slightly larger workload for Jonathan Quick in the near term.