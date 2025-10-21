Shesterkin stopped 29 of 31 shots in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Wild, with Minnesota's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The Rangers' offensive woes continued Monday, as Artemi Panarin scored in the first minute of the first period before New York's shooters went cold once again, giving Shesterkin little margin for error. The star netminder has yet to allow more than two goals in a start this season, posting a dazzling 1.17 GAA and .957 save percentage in six outings, but he has just a 2-3-1 record to show for it.