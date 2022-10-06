Shesterkin (illness) is back on the ice at practice Thursday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Shesterkin apparently had a stomach issue Wednesday and was unable to play as Jaroslav Halak took over. The Vezina Trophy winner is coming off a career year going 36-13-4 with a 2.07 GAA and a .935 save percentage.
More News
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Not starting after all•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: In goal Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Slated to start Thursday•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Yields pair of goals in loss•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Looking to end slump•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: First home loss since first round•