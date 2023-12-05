Shesterkin is set to start Tuesday's road clash with Ottawa after being the first goalie to leave the ice, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.
Shesterkin is coming off a solid outing last time out, having stopped 38 of 41 shots faced in a victory over the Predators. The win gave Shesterkin three victories in his last four contests for a total of 10 on the year. While backup Jonathan Quick has yet to suffer a regulation defeat, Shesterkin should continue to see the majority of the starts.
