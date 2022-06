Shesterkin will guard the road crease in Sunday's Game 3 matchup against the Lightning, per Colin Stephenson of Newsday.

Shesterkin stopped 66 of 70 shots in the first two games of the series. The 26-year-old netminder now has a .929 save percentage in 16 playoff starts with a 2.60 GAA. Shesterkin will look to lead the Rangers to a 3-0 series advantage.