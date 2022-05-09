Shesterkin will patrol the crease on the road against Pittsburgh for Game 4 on Monday, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

After a pair of fantastic outings to start the series in which Shesterkin stopped 118 of 124 shots (.952 save percentage) in the first two contests, the netminder was given the hook in Game 3 after conceding four goals on 15 shots. Despite the tough outing, the 26-year-old Russian appears to be the preferred option between the pipes, though Alexandar Georgiev could be in the mix if Shesterkin gets pulled again.