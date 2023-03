Shesterkin will guard the road cage Saturday in Buffalo, per Colin Stephenson of Newsday.

Shesterkin won his last start Thursday in Montreal, stopping 23 of 26 shots before prevailing in a shootout. He'll take on a Sabres team averaging 3.7 G/GP, the third most in the league. Shesterlin is 28-11-7 this season with a .908 save percentage.