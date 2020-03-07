Shesterkin (ribs) will start Saturday's game against the Devils, Rick Carpiniello of The Athletic reports.

Shesterkin will remarkably man the crease less than two weeks after fracturing his rib in a car accident. While he'll likely be dealing with pain management, it has been determined that playing poses no further risk of exacerbating the injury. The rookie netminder was taking the league by storm prior to getting hurt, as Shesterkin's 9-1-0 with a 2.23 GAA and .940 save percentage to open his NHL career.