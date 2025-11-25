Shesterkin stopped 19 of 21 shots in Monday's 3-2 win over the Blues.

After two consecutive losses in his most recent outings, Shesterkin bounced back by allowing just two goals in Monday's contest. With the win, the 29-year-old netminder has an 8-8-1 record with a 2.50 GAA and a .909 save percentage through 18 appearances this season. Shesterkin is on pace for another 25-win campaign, which would be his fifth straight regular season hitting that mark. He possesses both the volume and success needed for a strong goaltender in fantasy, making him a must-roster player regardless of the Rangers' inconsistencies as a team. His next opportunity to defend the crease is Wednesday against the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes.