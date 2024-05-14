Shesterkin stopped 24 of 27 shots in Monday's 4-1 loss against Carolina in Game 5.

Shesterkin had a shutout bid going into the third period but Carolina scored four goals in the final frame. The Rangers played conservatively after having a 1-0 lead in the third period and Shesterkin couldn't bail out his teammates as a result. The 28-year-old netminder now has losses in consecutive games after seven straight victories to start the postseason. He's 7-2 with a 2.33 GAA and a .924 save percentage in the playoffs. Shesterkin and the Rangers will be in Carolina on Thursday for Game 6 of the second-round series.