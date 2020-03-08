Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Bad second period results in pull
Shesterkin was pulled Saturday after two periods. He allowed five goals on 23 New Jersey shots in a 6-4 loss.
It was his first start since Feb. 22 after missing six games with a rib fracture. Shesterkin was especially shaky in the second period. He allowed two goals a 52 second span at the start of the frame and then two more in a 25 second span later in that same period. Shesterkin has a bright future, but sometimes there will be games like this. Chalk it up to growing pains.
