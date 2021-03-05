Head coach David Quinn said Shesterkin is dealing with a lower-body injury, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.
Shesterkin left Thursday's game versus the Devils with the injury, although the Russian netminder did get credit for the win. Quinn didn't have much else to say about Shesterkin's status. Further information should be revealed Friday.
