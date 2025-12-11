Shesterkin stopped 22 of 25 shots in Wednesday's 3-0 loss to the Blackhawks.

Shesterkin has dropped his last two starts while allowing two goals each time. However, a drop in form was expected for the star netminder, who had won five of his six previous starts before this negative run. He hasn't allowed more than three goals in any of those eight outings, posting a 5-2-1 mark with a 2.38 GAA and a .919 save percentage.