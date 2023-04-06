Shesterkin made 28 saves in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Lightning.

Shesterkin was staked to a 3-0 lead just over 10 minutes into the game, but the Lightning pushed back, cutting the deficit to one goal on two different occasions in the second period. The Rangers refocused in the third and pulled away, helping Shesterkin notch his fourth win in the last five starts. Shesterkin has equaled last year's total of 36 wins, and while he hasn't been able to replicate his 2.07 GAA and .935 save percentage from 2021-22, a deeper Rangers team in front of him has helped Shesterkin maintain his status as a set-and-forget fantasy option in net.