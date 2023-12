Shesterkin made 27 saves in a 4-3 overtime win over Buffalo on Saturday.

There would have been no overtime winner for the Rangers if there was no Igor Shesterkin. He made three 10-bell saves in the extra frame, one on a breakaway and the other two on a 2-on-1 with a juicy rebound, to give his team a chance for the win. Shesterkin hadn't been himself earlier in the season, but he's won three straight and is dialled in right now. His ratios are about to start to improve. A lot.