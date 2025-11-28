Shesterkin stopped 19 of 21 shots in a 6-2 victory over Boston on Friday.

Shesterkin carried a shutout into the third period, but it was broken up by Casey Mittelstadt at 4:07 of the final frame. Morgan Geekie then beat Shesterkin less than two minutes later, but the Rangers still held a 4-2 lead, and the New York goaltender stopped the Bruins' comeback bid there. Shesterkin has now allowed no more than two goals in any of his past three starts, and he's won all three of those games. The 29-year-old is an elite goaltender who sometimes doesn't get enough support from his teammates -- his 10-8-2 record in 2025-26 undersells just how good he's been. He'll take some unearned losses this campaign -- as well as have some off nights -- but it still wouldn't be surprising to see him hit the 30-win mark as long as the Rangers are at least mediocre the rest of the way. It helps that he tends to start in about three of every four games.