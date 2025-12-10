Shesterkin will defend the road crease against Chicago on Wednesday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Shesterkin has been consistent across the past few weeks, as he's gone 5-1-1 with a 2.29 GAA and .923 save percentage over his last seven starts. He'll attempt to remain effective against the Blackhawks, who rank 19th in the NHL with 2.97 goals per game.