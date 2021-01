Shesterkin will tend the twine in Thursday's Opening Night matchup with the Islanders

Shesterkin impressed in limited action last year, as he went 10-2-0 with a 2.51 GAA in 12 games. With Henrik Lundqvist (heart) no longer with the team, Shesterkin figures to see the bulk of the workload this year backed up by Alexandar Georgiev. The 25-year-old Shesterkin's limited sample size could be a red flag for some fantasy players but he certainly could end up as a top-half netminder this year.